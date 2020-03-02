GIS-based Planning Atlas released

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: District Information Planning Atlas (DIPAM) meant for Narayanpet district was released on Monday at a meeting organised under Palle Pragathi programme. Dipam has a series of thematic maps including mandal boundaries, population density, village boundaries, school and college locations, water bodies, literacy rates, SC ST areas, bank locations, police stations and hospitals.

According to a statement here, Dipam was developed under the guidance of the District Collector, Harichandana, by Hyderabad based GIS organisations GeoMap Systems and Dunamis. The GIS based information Atlas will serve as decision support system to enable locating new infrastructure and identification of gaps. It will enable monitoring of Palle and Pattanna Pragathi programmes. It is also planned to take up ward level development plans including sanitation and greenery under the guidance of Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter