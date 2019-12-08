‘GIS enables efficient management of resources’

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: GS Kumar, former director, Survey of India asked students to develop a map perspective which will hold them in good stead for their future careers.

Speaking at the culmination of the GIS Day celebrations as part of the 29th GeoMap Quiz 2019, he said use of maps/GIS was increasing in various government projects and this had enabled efficient management of resources. Dr Raghavaswamy, former deputy director, NRSC, said it was nice that students were exposed to latest mapping technologies and also said that using GIS tools, many applications could be developed in urban sector.

Organised by GeoMap Society and supported by GHMC, about 300 students participated in the finals of 29th GeoMap Quiz 2019 which included Satellite Image Map Fun, recognising features on the satellite image Map which was based on Durgam Cheruvu.

The 1st prize winners in the competition under senior category were Arnav, Aniketh, Rama Rao, while in the junior category, the winners were Lakshmi, Vasihnavi, Rama Rao. In the sub junior category, the winners were Naga Pranav and Sai Shreyansh according to a press release.

