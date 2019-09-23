GITAM awarded for WOW

By | Published: 12:34 am 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad has bagged ‘Inter College Recycling Championship Award-2018’ for its Well being out of Waste (WOW) programme from ITC Limited Paper Boards.

The award was received by GITAM resident director DVVSR Varma from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan and Education secretary Dr. B Janardhan Reddy at an event recently held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad here.

The programme was jointly organized by ITC WOW, MARI NGO, GHMCand education department.

According to GITAM, the organisers appreciated GITAM administration efforts in educating and motivating the young generation to work for waste management and environment protection. This has resulted in collection of 45 MT of dry waste for recycling.

GITAM NSS Coordinator Dr PV Nagendra Kumar, WOW GITAM Student coordinator Shivaprasad Reddy were also took part in the award ceremony.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .