GITAM faculty gets DAE grant

Hyderabad: Senior faculty from Department of Chemistry, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, Dr Surendra Babu Manubolu Surya secured funding from the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), to take up a research project on nuclear waste.

The Rs 32.50-lakh three-year DAE project is titled ‘Selective extraction of Strontium Ions from aqueous nuclear waste using MOFs’, a press release said.

GITAM-Hyderabad Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad, resident director DVVSR Varma, School of Technology principal Prof N Seetaramaiah, School of Science principal Prof GA Rama Rao, Chemistry HoD Dr G.Rambabu and UGC affairs coordinator Dr IV Subba Reddy congratulated Surendra Babu and suggested him to complete the project within the stipulated time.

