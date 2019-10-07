GITAM faculty to head CSIR project

By | Published: 12:53 am 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has sanctioned a funded research project to Dr. K.Vijayanandhini, Assistant Professor, as a Principal Investigator (PI), Department of Physics, School of Science, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad. Dr. S Manorama, Chief Scientist, Department of Polymers and Functional Materials, CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad will be the Co-Investigator in the project.

The project is titled as ‘Synthesis and Characterization of Hybrid Nano-composites’ based on Nanoscale Metal-Oxide Semiconductor and Conducting Polymer for Chemical and Biological Sensor Applications and it will be for three years. It requires a junior research fellow (Physics).

Candidates having M.Sc / M.Tech in Physics / Materials Science / Nano-science and Nanotechnology / Chemistry degree with minimum of 65 per cent marks from Class X (55 per cent for ST/SC/OBC) can apply.

Preference will be given to the candidates with CSIR-NET/ GATE/ DST/ DBT-JRF score and previous experience. For more details, contact on 08455-221394 or mail to [email protected].

GITAM-Hyderabad Pro Vice Chancellor Prof N.Siva Prasad, Resident Director DVVSR Varma, School of Science Principal Prof. G.A.Rama Rao and Physics HoD Dr. Balaji Rao Ravuri congratulated Dr. Vijayanandhini and suggested her to complete the project within the stipulated time.

