GITAM faculty to work on ISRO project

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has sanctioned a research project to Dr Mahadevappa Naganathappa, Assistant Professor at School of Science, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

The research project entitled as ‘Theoretical and Observational study of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) at different temperature’.

Dr. Naganathappa would be principal investigator for the project which has duration of three years.

The project requires a Junior Research Fellow (Physics) and candidates possessing M.Sc/M.Tech degree in Physics/Astrophysics and any other interdisciplinary branch of physics with at least 55 per cent marks can apply. Preference will be given to NET/ GATE/ JEST qualified candidates and having previous background of astrophysics, Linux OS, Space telescope data analysis, quantum chemistry.

For more details, contact 81255 46873 or mail to [email protected] GITAM-Hyderabad Pro Vice Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad, resident director DVVSR Varma, School of Science principal Prof. GA Rama Rao and physics head of department Dr. Balaji Rao Ravuri congratulated Dr. Mahadevappa for bagging the research project.