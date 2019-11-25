GITAM introduces new course

By | Published: 12:34 am 3:32 pm

A full-fledged BTech programme specialisation with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), VLSI Design, Medical Electronics, Robotics and Automation, Cyber Security and Data Sciences will be introduced by the GITAM Deemed-to-be University from 2020-21.

GITAM, Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad released the GITAM Admission Test notification (GAT-2020) here. GAT-2020 will be conducted from April 11 to 21 2020 at 50 centres across the country. The admission into 19 BTech, 12 MTech. and B Parmacy programmes is based on rank obtained in the admission test.

More details and the application form can be had online from www.gitam.edu.

