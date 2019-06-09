GITAM invites applications for humanities

By | Published: 12:43 am 3:48 pm

Hyderabad: Gandhi School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS) of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad has invited applications undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Humanities.

The GSHS is offering three year full time BA (English, Psychology, Political Science; English, Media Studies and Visual Communication; Mathematics, Economics, Statistics) and two year full time MA English, MPhil and PhD programmes.

Admissions are based on arks obtained in intermediate for UG programmes and degree for PG courses. The candidates should attend a personal interview. For more details, contact 83339 22775 or 08455-221396.