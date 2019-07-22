GITAM to organise ICMSA

By | Published: 12:40 am 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: Department of Mathematics, School of Technology, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad is organising a three-day International Conference on Mathematical Sciences and Applications (ICMSA) on university from August 9 to 11.

The event is being organised in association with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences. The conference will provide an opportunity to bring together academicians, researchers and scholars to exchange their experiences and research results on all areas of mathematical sciences. It also aims at premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers and scholars to present recent innovations, trends and concerns besides practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of mathematical sciences.

Research contributions are solicited in all areas pertinent to the conference themes like, Abstract Algebra, Mathematical Modeling, Discrete Mathematics, Operations Research, Dynamical Systems, Probability and Statistics, Fluid Dynamics, Data Analytics, Fuzzy Logic, Computational Methods, Fixed Point Theory and Reliability and Stochastic Process.

The authors are invited to submit papers through an e-mail [email protected] / [email protected] on or before August 1. Accommodation will be provided to out station participants in the university hostels on request.

For registration, fee, accommodation and other details, contact Prof. K Maruthi Prasad on 98490 61216, or Dr. S Siva Reddy on 77025 39113.

