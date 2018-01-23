GITAM student enters Guinness again

By | Published: 12:58 am

Sangareddy: Shivali, a second year B-Tech student of Gitam University, Hyderabad, and her parents Kavitha and Anil Srivathsava have jointly secured their third Guinness World Record for the largest display of handmade paper quilled dolls of 2,111 different kinds.

The third straight record by Shivali and her parents displayed their creation on September 6, 2017 at GITAM, Hyderabad was validated by GITAM officials as independent judges.

The record has just been confirmed after validation and submission of a corroborating video.