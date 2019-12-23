GITAM student secures Guinness record

By | Published: 12:36 am 4:39 pm

Hyderabad: Shivali Johri Srivastava, a fourth year BTech CSE student of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, her mother Kavita Johri Srivastava and father Anil Srivastava have jointly secured their seventh, eighth and ninth Guinness World Records for the largest display of 6,001 Origami whales, 2,500 Penguins and 1,451 Origami Maples, which were made from origami paper.

This is said to be the highest number of records held by one family in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the family had secured six Guinness World Records for the largest display of 1,251 different handmade paper dolls, 7,011 uniquely quilled flowers, handmade paper quilled dolls of 2,111 different ones, origami whales consists of 3,501, origami penguins of 2,100 and 6,132 origami citrus fruits inflated lemons. She also secured ten Assist World Records and one Unique World Record, according to a press release.

GITAM Resident Director DVVSR Varma, School of Technology Principal Prof. N.Seetaramaiah, School of Science Principal Prof GA Rama Rao, School of Pharmacy Principal Dr GS Kumar, School of Architecture Director Prof Sunil Kumar, GHBS Dean & Director Prof Y Lakshman Kumar, HoDs, Faculty and students congratulated them on their achievement.

