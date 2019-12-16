GITAM students interact with trainee IAS officers

By | Published: 12:32 am 4:39 pm

Hyderabad: Civil Service aspirants of GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS), Hyderabad Campus visited Dr MCRHRD Institute of Telangana to interact with Officer Trainees of All India Civil Services where Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD KT Rama Rao was the chief guest.

Dr Kanneganti Ramesh Babu, Executive Director, Centre for Human Security Studies facilitated the interaction to ignite the young minds.

First year BA student Sadrushya said, “Live interaction with the officers is awesome. We are inspired.”

Second year BA students Sougandhika and Mahamood Aali shared that the experience has motivated them to pursue their dreams with determination and confidence. “The training at GSHS is rigorous but the learning is great fun,” say the students who hope to be there at Dr MCR HRDI someday as trainee officers.

An MoU with CHSS

GSHS had earlier entered into an MoU with the Centre for Human Security Services (CHSS), a non-governmental Think Tank founded by Dr Kanneganti Ramesh Babu, for collaboration in academics, research, and student internships. Prof Y Prabhavati, Principal (I/c), GSHS and Dr Ramesh have signed and exchanged the MoUs in the presence of GITAM president M Sri Bharat, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad and School of Technology Principal Prof N Seetaramaiah.

Dr Suresh Kumar Digumarthi, who coordinates Civil Service training at GSHS said that the faculty team has lined up many more innovative programs and activities to encourage and support Civil Services aspirants from GITAM Hyderabad Campus.

