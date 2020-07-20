Gitanjali Devashray: Celebrating the father-child bond

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Gitanjali Devashray pre-primary children celebrated Father’s Day through. Father’s Day is a celebration honouring fathers, parental bonds and the role of fathers in shaping the life of their children.

The spirit of the young students was high during these unprecedented times as well. They made cards, trophies and badges for their dads and shared their adorable pictures with school, online.

Children shared beautiful messages with their fathers showing their unending love and gratitude for their silent contribution in their life. The tiny tots thanked their fathers for being there as their role models and superheroes and for guiding them through life.

