Gitanjali Devashray proves mettle

Gitanjali Devashray class X student fraternity once again has proven its mettle, securing cent per cent result. The Management, heads of various departments, teachers and students celebrated the momentous effort.

Of the total of 63 student strength who appeared for the Class 10 Board exam this year, 23 have secured above 90 per cent while 27 students scored above 80 per cent. Apart from this, 13 students scored above 70 per cent.

Topper Disha Jain secured an overwhelming 97 per cent while Apoorv Dubey secured 96 per cent, taking the second place. Gurtejbir Singh scored 95 per cent and stood third.

Disha Jain topped all subjects with an astounding score of 96 in English, 99 in Hindi, 94 in Science, 97 in Social Science; Apoorv Dubey and Krutarth Doshi scored 100 in Maths. Ten students have made it to a perfect 100 score in Information Technology.