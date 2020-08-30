Gitanjali Devashray wins intra-school chess tourney

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Gitanjali Devshala organised an intra-Gitanjali School online chess team championship tournament for boys for Classes VII and VIII. Jai Karan, Managing Director, Gitanjali Group of Schools inaugurated the tournament. The inaugural programme had a prayer, invocation dance and recitation on chess by the students. A team of four from each school competed using Lychees format and Gitanjali Devashray won the coveted winner’s title.

