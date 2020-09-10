Gitanjali Devshala: Rediscovering the Newton Disc at activity session

A simpler way to show how the different colors come together to make up white light is known as the Newton Disc.

Published: 6:16 pm

At a science activity session, students of Gitanjali Devshala learned about the Newton Disc. Children from Class I took part in the activity aimed at rediscovering the secret behind the phenomenon of the rainbow by making Newton’s Disc and the rainbow at home.

Through the activity, children learned that not only can white light be broken up into rainbow colours but also that rainbow colours can be brought together to produce white light.

A simpler way to show how the different colors come together to make up white light is known as the Newton Disc. This disc can be made by creating a colour wheel and spinning it very fast.

