Give a traditional twist

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 7:30 pm 7:35 pm

With time, we have learnt to incorporate various trends and styles from Europe and the West into our everyday life. But, believe us when we say that there’s nothing like desi fashion. Rich colours, multiple textures, unique styles and season-friendly fabrics our clothes simply are the best. Here’s a list of ways you can blend the best of both worlds.

Maxi it up

Maxis are comfortable, stylish and easy to carry. Oscar de la Renta’s finest invention is perfect for Indian ambience. Give your maxi the ethnic touch by choosing local tribal motif fabrics or accessorise with silver jewellery and a bindi. Slip into juttis or kolhapuris to accentuate your look.

Quirky sari

Give your sari a contemporary look by styling it either with crop tops or graphic t-shirts or shirts. Carry the half-pleated sari look by pairing it with pants and a metallic belt. Drape your sari messily for a grunge look.

Desi denims

Style your denims cutely with stunning ethnic alternatives. Pair your jeans with kurtas or short ethnic blouses. Pair a denim shirt with tribal motif palazzos or lehengas. Give your angarkha maxi a cool look by pairing it with denim jackets.

Accessorise aptly

There are a lot of distinctive jewel pieces that can convert any western outfit into an ethnic one instantly. Bangles, silver neckpieces, jhumkas, and anklets to name a few. Pair your outfit with juttis or kolhapuris to add a more traditional vibe.

The beauty of traditional wear is unparalleled. Don’t let it fade out of your life.