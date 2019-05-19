Give these excuses to wear white this summer

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 9:31 pm

It’s that sultry time of the year and the perfect season to embrace the purity, optimism and elegance of white. Summer-friendly and easy to pull off, white is the only colour that can transform your mood and look when it comes to facing the scorching heat. Here’s where you can wear white and how to style it.

Resorts and amusement parks



If you’re looking to get away for the weekend and are heading to a resort or amusement park, we suggest you wear a white maxi dress or kurta and pallazos. Go minimalistic with accessories. Accentuate your look with a straw hat, shades and wedge heels.

Lunch date

For a casual luncheon, we’d prefer white drawstring linen pants paired with a loose shirt and endurable heels. Add a heavy metal watch and a slim silver neckpiece to give the look some bling.

Weddings

White is the perfect colour to wear for weddings. You could either go for sequined white Anarkali’s or embroidered white ghaghra cholis. White is an angelic colour and will definitely make you look glamourous.

Club nights

Who said only LBDs were a thing! For a late night-out, pick a little white dress. Wear it with your favourite sky high heels and blingy jewellery. Dance the night and heat away in your best white dress.

Touristy vacation



A long summer trip away from your home town or country calls for a baggage full of white. If you’re going to be on a holiday for quite some time, pile up on all the white your closet has – shorts, tees and dresses. White will prevent heat and keep you looking beautiful.