Give funds to J&K from Centre’s tax share: TRS

Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The TRS on Monday supported the Centre’s decision to grant one per cent of the Central taxes towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir but strongly objected to the collection of the said amount by cutting one per cent in the States’ share of the Central taxes. Instead, the party suggested that the same amount be collected from the Centre’s share in the Central taxes.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget 2020-21 on Monday, TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwara Rao said the Centre should not discriminate between the States and instead, encourage the States like Telangana which are making rapid progress and contributing to the nation’s economy.

“Due to the Centre’s decision to cut one per cent in the States’ share, Telangana will lose about Rs 2,380 crore. The Centre must compensate for the losses suffered by the States, especially the southern States,” he said.

The Khammam MP pointed out that the Centre owes about Rs 5,000 crore to Telangana towards the clearance of GST dues.

Further, he said the Centre, which was implementing the recommendations made by the 15th Finance Commission and imposing cut in the State’s share in the Central taxes, should also honour the NITI Aayog’s recommendations to provide Rs 19,205 crore towards Mission Bhagiratha and another Rs 24,205 crore towards Mission Kakatiya.

Reiterating that the nation could progress only when both the Centre and the States work in tandem, Nageshwara Rao urged the Union government to clear proposals for the development of industrial corridors from Hyderabad to Warangal, Bengaluru, Nagpur and other major cities. He suggested that the Union government consider the proposals for the establishment of a national water grid by linking rivers among other such initiatives.

He said the Union government was aiming at achieving a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 for which the nation must record a growth rate of 16 per cent. “Such growth rate can be achieved by the Union government only through extending support to young States such as Telangana which are growing rapidly,” he added.

