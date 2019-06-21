Give Kaleshwaram national tag: KCR

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday urged the Centre to consider the State’s request for declaring the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) being implemented at its own cost as a national project and make adequate provision for it in the Union budget for 2019-20.

The Chief Minister’s speech was read out in absentia by Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao at the pre-budget meeting of the Finance Ministers of States convened by the Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi. The Chief Minister, who holds the portfolio of Finance, was pre-occupied with the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project at Medigadda.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the project was estimated to cost Rs 88,000 crore and a majority of the amount which was spent until now was met mostly from borrowings by the Kaleshwaram Corporation. Telangana had suffered from the lack of irrigation facilities because of the total neglect in the combined State, he said.

Additional funds were required to complete the project, and the debt servicing burden was huge. “We have requested the Government of India to declare it as a national project and the request merits consideration,” he stressed

Funds for Kakatiya, Bhagiratha

On other issues, the Chief Minister said the State government had taken up ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ to provide piped drinking water to every household in the State and ‘Mission Kakatiya’ to restore over 45,000 hitherto neglected tanks in the State. These missions received accolades both from within the country and abroad. The NITI Aayog had recommended special assistance of Rs19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya in May 2016. So far, not a single penny was released. “We request that provision for special assistance may be made in 2019-20.” Under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Centre is mandated to extend support for the development of backward districts in the State.

Assistance for backward districts

The Central government had been extending assistance of Rs 50 crore for each of the nine backward districts of the State, amounting to Rs 450 crore per annum. As those nine districts were reorganised into 32, the package may be extended to all the new districts.

He also wanted the Centre to consider the issue of establishing an integrated steel plant in the State as assured in the Reorganisation Act. It was still pending despite numerous meetings of the Task Force set up by the Ministry of Steel. The issues may be resolved at the earliest, he said.

Economic concerns

“I am confident that the Union government will take on board our suggestions in the spirit of cooperative federalism.” On issues of finances and growth in the national arena, the Chief Minister stressed that slowdown in the growth of the economy, decline in investments, shortfall in tax revenues of the Centre, high level of non-performing assets of the financial sector forcing the government to recapitalise the public sector banks, expensive buffer stocks of food grains, adverse terms of trade for agriculture, higher levels of unemployment, distress in farming sector, stagnant exports which are adversely affecting the external balance and pressures on fiscal balance are some of the major challenges being facing by the Indian economy today.

Investments

The challenge was to revive the growth momentum by promoting investment both in the public and private sectors and to create an enabling environment. A greater involvement of the States was necessary as much of the economic activity needed for promoting growth lies in the domain of States. “My government’s suggestions are entirely informed by the imperative of reviving the growth of the economy and greater involvement of States in this national endeavour,” he said.

National Investment Fund

Though the National Investment Fund was created in 2015 into which the proceeds of disinvestment of Central public sector enterprises were to be channelised and used as a corpus, there was no considerable diversion of funds for recapitalising public sector banks and insurance companies, thus defeating the very purpose for which the fund was created.

It was, therefore, suggested that from 2019-20 onwards, all the disinvestment proceeds, proceeds from the sale of spectrum, dividends from the Reserve Bank of India and public sector undertakings, and the proposed transfers of a part of the reserves held with the RBI should be credited to the National Investment Fund and be utilised exclusively for public investment. This would arrest the declining public investment and give a big push to the growth of the economy.

Monetising land banks

He said there was a need to monetise the huge land banks of the closed Central public sector undertakings. Since these lands were parted by the States at a nominal cost, the proceeds may be shared equally between the Centre and the States and used entirely for capital expenditure.

A lot of private investment was stuck in stalled projects. It was necessary that steps were taken to untangle these projects. Reforming the public-private partnership model could help in bridging the country’s infrastructure gap.

Optimum use of water

India has over 40 crore acres of arable land and 70,000 tmc of surface water. But only 5.5 crore acres or 14 per cent of the land was under canal irrigation. All the arable land could be provided with assured irrigation with only 40,000 tmc. Exploitation of the surface water could be expedited through a settlement of river water disputes and through adequate assistance from the Centre. Increase in agricultural productivity through higher spending in research and extension were also necessary, the Chief Minister stressed.

Tax amnesty scheme

There was also a need to bring out an attractive tax amnesty scheme with a very low tax rate. The scheme should be framed is such a way that declared money is locked up in the National Investment Fund for 10 years and later released in a phased manner to those disclosed their black money. The MGNREGA also may be linked with the agricultural sector, the Chief Minister said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter