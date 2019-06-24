Give national status to KLIS: TRS MP

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Yet again, Telangana State pushed its case of granting national project status for the mighty Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and sought the Central government’s financial support in its construction. Taking up the issue in the Lok Sabha on Monday during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address to the Parliament, TRS floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said the State government completed the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme within a span of three years. He asserted that the Centre must encourage such initiatives to the State government by granting national project status to the Kaleshwaram project which will not only supply irrigation water to about 37 lakh acres but also cater to the needs of drinking water and industrial usage.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took the initiative to resolve long-pending issues between the States of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Kaleshwaram project stood as a testimony for his achievement as the Chief Ministers of all three States inaugurated the project recently,” he said. The Khammam MP also thanked the Union government for granting all clearances for the Kaleshwaram project and other irrigation projects being taken up by the Telangana government on this occasion. He pointed out that the State had set an example for others through implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes which are being replicated by other States as well as the Central government itself.

Nageshwara Rao reminded that the TRS government extended support to the NDA government when the latter sought to implement demonetisation as well as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) among other issues of public interest. He stated that it was time that the Central government honour its commitments to the State and extended the necessary support for the latter’s development programmes.

