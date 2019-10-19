Give priority for women in self-employment loans: Peddapalli Collector

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Peddapalli: Collector A Sri Devasena instructed bankers to give top priority for women and widows in the sanction of self-employment loans. She conducted review meeting with officials and banks to discuss about various loans in district consultative committee (DCC) and district level review committee (DLRC) meeting held here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she wanted the bankers to help for financial growth of unemployed youths by establishing small scale industries. An amount of Rs 6.44 crore loan was sanctioned to self-help groups in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation limits from DMFT fund, she informed and added that committees has decided to provide 35 per cent loans to SC, STs.

Under self-employment loans, 35 per cent each should be provided to service and industries sectors and 30 per cent for business sector, she said. The highest of Rs 10 lakh loan could be sanctioned to groups under DMFT scheme with 35 percent subsidy. Banks would sanction 55 percent money and remaining 10 percent beneficiary contribution.

