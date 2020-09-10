Give priority to basic amenities: KTR to GHMC

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao instructed GHMC Zonal Commissioners to identify open places for construction of bus bays, besides medium to marginal size open areas for development of parks.

Reviewing developmental works being taken up by GHMC here on Wednesday, the Minister directed officials to give priority to basic amenities. All the Zonal Commissioners made presentations on comprehensive developmental activities in their respective zones on subjects like parks, bus bays, providing toilets, development of central medians, development of small parks and walking tracks under Metro Rail, construction of FOBs, skyways, footpaths, wall painting, lane marking, painting on flyovers, protection and development of lakes, graveyards, vending zones and vegetable markets etc.,

The Minister asked the Zonal Commissioners to prepare a two years programme on protection and development and beautification of lakes in all 185 lakes in GHMC and also to identify open places to develop parks, bus bays and libraries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .