Give strong rebuttal to Oppn parties: KTR to party cadres

Directs TRS in-charges to increase voter enrolment and work with strategy for victory in MLC polls

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the party leaders to explain to people on the welfare and development activities taken up by the TRS government in the State. He wanted them to be equally aggressive in giving fitting replies to the allegations and false propaganda by the Opposition parties.

The TRS working president held a teleconference with the voter enrolment in-charges in the erstwhile districts of Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad as part of the preparations for the MLC elections.

Rama Rao said the State government was giving equal priority for both development and welfare programmes as well as innovative reforms including the introduction of new Panchayat Raj, Municipal and Revenue Acts. He stated that Telangana had repeatedly proved that it was way ahead of other States in the country in terms of both development and welfare, through its innovative programmes. “But the Opposition parties are trying to mislead the people through false propaganda. The party ranks should strongly rebut these false accusations and allegations by explaining to people about the welfare and development programmes undertaken by the State government,” he said.

The Minister suggested that efforts should be made to involve educated persons in the party activities and create awareness among them on the State government’s constant efforts to develop the State. He insisted that the facts should be laid thread bare before the citizens on various activities especially employment creation. He stated that the State government had already started efforts to fill about 1.5 lakh jobs in different departments, as well as created employment opportunities for about 15 lakh persons in the private sector by encouraging investments through TS-iPASS single window permission system for establishment of industries.

Rama Rao said both ‘Palle Pragathi’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ were being implemented successfully for all-round development of the rural and urban areas respectively in the State. He pointed out that the TRS government took up several programmes to strengthen agriculture through construction of irrigation projects as well as implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima programmes. “The State government is purchasing the entire produce from the farmers in the State. Migration of labourers has stopped in Palamuru region following the State government’s programmes. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is now moving ahead with the aim of increasing agricultural operations in erstwhile Ranga Reddy district,” he added.

The TRS working president said TRS was already a strong force in the erstwhile districts of Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad proving its mettle in every election held since the State formation. He said people will not hesitate to support the TRS party in the elections upon explaining to them about various programmes by the State government. “The party cadre should work with a strategy for the upcoming MLC elections. Accordingly, they should take up the responsibility of getting every eligible graduate to enrol themselves as voters. All the party cadre should enrol themselves as well as their family members as voters to exercise their voting rights,” he said, adding that he himself will enrol in the voters’ list on October 1.

