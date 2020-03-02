Give up hatred not social media: Rahul Gandhi tells Modi

By | Published: 10:30 pm

New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday surprised everyone by tweeting that he is thinking of giving up social media accounts, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi suggested that Modi should “give up hatred, not social media”.

“Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted with a screenshot of Prime Minister’s tweet. Minutes before Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, Modi had surprised everyone by tweeting that he is thinking of giving up social media accounts.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” Modi tweeted.

Following Modi’s tweet, social media went abuzz speculating why the Prime Minister was thinking of leaving all social media platforms. Some felt that the Prime Minister was thinking of quitting social media because its misuse to spread rumours.

The national capital recently witnessed heavy use of social media to propagate rumours which resulted in amplifying the riots in northeast Delhi.