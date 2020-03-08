Give way to the ‘lady dragon’

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Remember the Hollywood movie Enter The Dragon featuring martial arts pioneer Bruce Lee? The movie had created a storm some 45 years ago. On the similar lines, the never-say die director Ram Gopal Varma is now dabbling with a project titled Enter The Girl Dragon. The movie features real-life martial artiste Pooja Bhalekar in the title role.

Ever since his initial years in film industry, Varma has immense admiration and respect towards martial arts expert Bruce Lee. However, nothing so encouraging and inspiring came his way to work on a feature film, although he has been touching various genres and experimenting them on Telugu celluloid.

Now, it appears that time has come for RGV to tell an interesting story through Pooja Bhalekar in Enter The Girl Dragon. Audiences will get to watch some genuine martial arts stunts choreographed by students of Bruce Lee’s School of Martial Arts in China, said makers. Being bankrolled by Indo-Chinese production, the movie features several Chinese artistes in it.

The team had wrapped up some important sequences in China. And later, new schedule too has been wrapped up in Visakhapatnam recently. The makers are planning to release the movie in the month of June.

