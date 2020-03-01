Give wings to those Abhinaya dreams with this fest

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Abhinaya Theatre is inviting applications from drama associations of various languages to participate in the 15th Abhinaya National Theatre Festival – 2020 to be held in Hyderabad and Guntur.

Plays with experimental nature with technical values are preferred. Abhinaya Theatre had conducted 56 drama festivals in the last 15 years at various places such as Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Narasaraopet, Ponugupadu, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Vizianagaram and Bhimavaram.

The result of selected play will be communicated to the applicants in the May. Food and accommodation will be provided free of cost and remuneration to selected plays will be paid on the day of performance only.

Interested groups need to send full details of their entries in the form of full drama video CD, DVD or pen drive along with synopsis of the play on or before March 30 to the address of ANTF – 2020, C/o Ahinaya Srinivas, Abhinaya Theatre Trust, G-16/ A, Sheshadri Towers, Flat No 205, Madhura Nagar, Hyderabad – 500038. Email: [email protected], Contact 3911 11622

