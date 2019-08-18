Give your best shot this World Photography Day

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Smartphones with top-of-the-line camera technologies and filters have made everyone a photographer and according to professional lensmen, you can achieve great shots with some training and perspective.

On the occasion of the World Photography Day on Sunday, Sreekumar Krishnan who is an iPhone photography winner have some tip for the wannabes who can try their hands on premium smartphones which are equal, or even better, than a DSLR.

“I have done extensive research before shifting into iPhones and the main reason is image quality, photographing composing and execute the images quickly,” said Sreekumar Krishnan.

“The advance A12 Bionic chip is able to process vast data from the image, analyse for portraits using facial recognition to bring about better portrait shots in various light conditions,” added Krishnan who bagged top honours at the iPhone Photography Awards 2019 edition.

His picture of Lord Ram statue titled ‘Piercing the Sky’ was adjudged the best in the ‘Sunset’ category.

“It is all about the angle/perspective. Do not shoot cliche images of the same place, do proper research on the destination and learn from images taken by others of the same location”, said Ashish Parmar, another award winning iPhone photographer.

He shoots on iPhone, but prefers to edit on iPad owing to the larger screen.

“Shoot local culture, food, people and landscapes. Try to include people or yourself while taking these shots as viewers would like to see how it would look if they did the trip,” he added.