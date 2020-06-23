Giving life to the musician at heart

By | Published: 12:37 am 7:47 pm

Learning music from the masters directly is not possible for all for multiple reasons like, either they are very busy with their schedule or it’s too costly to afford, or just simply the connectivity issues. Providing a feasible solution to this problem is Anila Kumar Garimella, son of Asthana Vidwaan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, a popular singer-composer at T.T.D. Anila is offering ‘Learn with me’ series on YouTube, where music enthusiasts across the world can learn traditional music from him that too live!

Anila Kumar Garimella is a Lead Software Engineer at Salesforce by profession but a musician by heart. Living in Milpitas, California, USA, he started conducting these ‘Learn with me’ Live sessions on YouTube from May 2, 2020 (Sundays 8 am IST).

“I always had this urge to contribute something educational to the music community. And this ‘Learn with me’ series isn’t the first time I attempted something along those lines. Four years ago, I started a series called ‘Kriti Sanskriti’ on YouTube which focused on Sanskrit Kritis composed by popular Vaggeyakaras. There I demonstrated the songs, raagas, and shared information about the composers. I was able to do a couple of episodes but due to work pressures and significant life events, I couldn’t continue that series though, at heart, I was yearning for it. I always had so many ideas but unfortunately very little could be manifested as realities. The pandemic and lockdown gave me more time to process ideas, make better plans, and take time to act on them. So I started these live sessions with more educational value,” says Anila Kumar who started singing from the age of two.

In the live YouTube session, Anila Kumar not only demonstrates just the song and high-level information but goes into musical notation in detail. “When the media is live, there is a real connection with the audience. Now people are not just watching my video to listen to some songs for entertainment or information, but to learn and practice music and not just theory in the live sessions. That is very powerful. This series just began and so far I have done sessions with popular Annamacharya Sankeerthanas like Aadimoolame Maaku, Anthayu Neeve, Namo Narayanaya Namo, Mangambudhi Hanumantha and Shodasakalanidhiki,” says Anila Kumar who did 100s of concerts across India and the USA, and recorded over a 100 songs in music albums.

Though Anila Kumar started the series, tunes composed by his father and guru Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, he is further planning to teach other Annamacharya Sankeerthanas composed by divine souls like Sripada Pinakapani, Nedunuri Krishnamurthy, to name a few. He will soon be taking up Tyagaraja Kritis, Dikshitar Kritis or Ramadasu Keerthanalu etc.

Anila Kumar who pursued his Masters in Computers Science never left music, he feels, “Music is a big part of me. I think I never saw music as a means to earn my livelihood but only as a divine gift and responsibility. I still feel embarrassed if I have to ask for remuneration for singing,” concludes Anila Kumar who accompanied his father in many concerts and recordings and the ‘Hari Sankeerthanam’, a Bhakti TV series, which shaped him into the musician that he is today.

