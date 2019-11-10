Giving lives a second chance

By | Published: 12:38 am 10:25 pm

Youth is seen as a phase where one enjoys life partying and making memories for oneself. But there are very few who even spend this golden period in life for others. One among them is 24 years old Jasper Paul, the founder of Second Chance NGO which rescues abandoned destitute and provides them medical care, shelter and basic needs.

“In 2014, I met with an accident and my car was completely damaged but there wasn’t even a single scratch on my body. When my car was flipping I just had a few questions in my mind. What have I done to myself, someone else or the society? But the answer was ‘nothing’. God saved me from that accident and gave me a golden ticket to do something for people. Since then I had been looking out for a purpose. Then I stumbled upon an opportunity where I found a badly injured old lady lying naked near the Secunderabad station. The first time I saw her I thought she was dead as there were flies buzzing around her but when I went close, she was still breathing,” shares Jasper.

“When I saw the old lady, I took her to Gandhi hospital. I cleaned the worms myself with an ear bud as the doctors were unwilling to do it and with great difficulty I got her admitted in the hospital. Later, admitted her in another old-age home. I had posted a small video of the incident which received much attention even from the media. And the old lady’s family who were searching for her from another village, reunited when they saw her in a newspaper,” shares Jasper, recalling his first rescue.

Jasper started The Second Chance home in March 2017 with one lady in a small house and today it grew to up to 150 people in the three centres Yapral, Cherlapalli and Ghatkesar and 15 staff as care takers. He and his team have rescued around thousand destitute people until today.

Talking about the challenges he faced throughout his journey, he shares, “Initially when I started it was very tough to find a space as people were not willing to give their spaces for old people to stay. Also, finding staff as not everyone is willing to work for such a cause. Then, when someone dies in the home, we had to give a letter at the police station and it was not an easy conversation with them as they were unaware of the kind of work we were doing. Eventually, I met the Commissioner and explained him about our work and from then the process has been going smoothly.”

Jasper and his team at Second Chance also perform last rites when a resident dies at their shelter home according to the person’s rituals and customs.

Sharing his experience about a major rescue, Jasper says, “We rescued 36 people from another old-age home because they abandoned them. And there was a big allegation put on me saying I kidnapped all of them and there was a case in the High court and eventually I won the case.”

Jasper rescued all the 36 residents and provided them all with basic needs. “The previous old-age home abandoned us and no other homes were willing to take care of us. All 36 of us were outside a old-age home without any food, water or sanitation. Then Jasper brought us to his home and took care of us like we’re his kids, shares Kalavati, a resident of Second chance, with tears filled in her eyes.

Second Chance provides shelter only to people who don’t have any family and are helplessly on streets. To inform about any destitute in your locality, contact: 9502245821.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .