Giving those less fortunate the best shot at life

Helping underprivileged children lead a better quality of life are A Prasad Raju, Special Judge, Erramanzil and Dr Indira, gynecologist, who have constructed a six-storied building to house 50 orphans and semi-orphan boys.Located at JPR Enclave in Balanagar and spread over 30,000 sq ft, Prerna Children’s Home seeks to not only house these boys, but also educate them.

The inaugural opening of the facility was attended by Jasti Chelameswar, former Supreme Court Judge, M Jagadeeshwar, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development and J V Ramudu, former DGP of AP. Prasad Raju said Prerna will follow family-based care and the children will live, study, meditate and work together. “Our strength lies in a committed management with the combination of energetic youngsters and experienced wise men,” he said.

The building is also equipped with a playground, dining room, sick room, counseling room and a multi-purpose hall. It will provide food and school certificates to the children and will also strive to mould them as service-oriented citizens and give them an opportunity to opt for a field of their choice.

