Giving wings to dreams

Published: 10:09 pm

Sometimes great talents fail to accomplish substantial things in their life because of lack of resources and opportunities. Students who are devoid of proper training end up working in jobs below their capabilities. Naveen, a BTech graduate experienced the same issue due to his financial background as his father was a farmer and mother a homemaker.

He couldn’t think of undergoing any training until he was informed about Nirmaan Organisation by his friend. The idea of serving the underprivileged was the seed which led to Nirmaan Organisation which works in the areas of education, skill development, entrepreneurship and social leadership. Where people hesitate to give back to society, a group of students from BITS Pilani voluntarily help people from the lower strata.

The team started teaching children of mess workers and construction labourers and began visiting local villagers. Among their students was a rickshaw puller Kashiram Ka, whose absence led the curious students to his village of Pilani. His repeated absences were due to an accident which left him left bed-ridden.

His daughter had to drop out from school to help her mother in their work, as they couldn’t afford medical care or proper food. The encounter left a lasting impact on the team and motivated them to explore options which could improve people’s situation. Once they graduated, the students continued their efforts by identifying various initiatives in and around their respective locations, inspired their colleagues, raised funds and started volunteering during weekends.

Soon Nirmaan Organisation started operations as a registered NGO. Mayur Patnala, CEO of the organisation takes pride in his work and says, “We would like to impact million lives in the next 3 to 5 years. We are happy to that Nirman beneficiaries like Karthik who got placement in TCS through scholarship programme is now donating a scholarship to a deserving student.” Nirmaan’s recent accomplishment was in association with American technology giant, Microsoft.

The programme was started under their youth employment project, where they train and place unemployed youth from underprivileged communities helping them achieve their goals and pave the way for a better future. “A new training centre on web and mobile application for engineering graduates was initiated in association with Microsoft in April last year where the youth are trained in digital skills free of cost,” explains P Anuradha, COO of the organisation. After his training, Naveen now works as a web developer in a technology company.

