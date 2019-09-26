Glam up with glittery ensembles this festive season

By | Published: 7:14 pm

It’s that time of the year again. With Durga Puja barely four days away, Indian women are stepping out to get their festival outfits in order. Let’s help you pick up the best ensembles for every occasion in the season of light and joy. But remember, comfort comes first.

Durga puja

The nine days of the Goddess are when its best to be stylish, but simple. Clothing brand W for Woman recommends going pink and golden with a flowy, round-neck Anarkali dress that has embroidered hem detail. Keep the jewellery minimal and bold with golden loops for your ears.

Dasara

A turquoise floral print maxi kurta from contemporary clothing label Raisin can take you away from festival usual in red and pink. The refreshing colour makes you stand out, while the fabric and flared silhouette of the dress embraces your curves and lends comfort. Add traditional jewellery for an ethnic look or go for a statement piece like a belt or chunky jewellery.

Diwali

Pick a shimmery golden for the day when everything around is dazzling in Diwali colours. Raisin suggests an outfit with a hint of gold embroidered on finest quality Chanderi silk. Let your hair loose and pair it with a matching Kundan choker or a pair of earrings.

Bhai dooj

Stand out blending style and comfort on Bhai dooj with Aurelia’s ethnic dress-set comprising a round neck yarn-dyed top, matching skirt and a long pink gilet. Complete the look with a big, studded ring and a light gold bracelet.