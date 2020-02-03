Glamorous Payal turns fighter pilot this time

By | Published: 8:47 pm

After the unprecedented success as the glamour doll of Telugu cinema with RX100, Payal Rajput has firmly established her place in the industry. And her magic again worked in Venky Mama and in Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja, although the movies failed to impress the film goers.

Now Payal is going to appear in a fascinating avatar as India’s first female fighter pilot in the upcoming movie titled Narendra which is being directed by Jayanth Paranji. Will this Indian Air Force pilot’s courage and passion be enough to combat the enemy? Narendra is a classic tale of prison break.

Narendra, a retired Indian boxing champion, is physically and emotionally tested as he makes a do-or-die attempt to escape from entrapment. The Great Khali plays an Afghan prisoner, who sacrifices himself in his attempt to rescue the Indian prisoners. Izabelle Leite, who is making her debut down south with Vijay Devarakonda starrer World Famous Lover, plays a human rights activist who supports their fight for freedom.

Will the Indians achieve their last hope of freedom and fulfil their mission, is the crux of the story. Will the lie that the enemy has been holding as a secret trigger their eventual downfall? Jayanth Paranji brings a refreshing new twist to the action thriller, having tasted phenomenal success with commercial cinema, it’s encouraging that Jayanth reinvents himself to provide Telugu cinegoers with a story never seen before on Telugu screen.

Music is being composed by Ram Sampath while cinematography is by Viren Thambidorai. The movie is being bankrolled by Eshaan Entertainments. Actor Payal had recently reacted on the Nirbhaya convicts which has become a point of discussion across the country.

She wrote on her Instagram account, “Share as much as u can ! Please Nirbhaya convicts ,AP singh challenged Asha Devi [ Nirbhaya’s mother ] that the convicts will never be Executed. Shameful that these monsters are still escaping. It’s heartbreaking to see #NIRBHAYABETRAYED once again. RIP Indian judiciary. (sic)”

