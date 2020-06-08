Glandpharma, partners launch new product

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Gland Pharma, along with its partners MAIA Pharmaceuticals, and Athenex Pharmaceutical Division announced the launch of a ready-to-use Bivalirudin injection in the United States of America. This is the first non-frozen bivalirudin approved by the USFDA.

Bivalirudin injection is indicated for use as an anticoagulant in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention, including patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis syndrome.

“We are pleased to collaborate with MAIA and Athenex in bringing to market the RTU non-Frozen Version of Bivalirudin Injection. This complements our commitment to provide easy to use, safe to deliver, cost effective products to clinicians” said Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma.

“We are delighted to introduce a unique Bivalirudin Injection that does not require frozen storage into the US hospital market,” said Jeffrey Yordon, Athenex’s Chief Operating Officer.

Srikanth Sundaram, President of MAIA, added, “Bivalirudin Injection does not need reconstitution and further dilution. “.

Gland Pharma was established in Hyderabad in 1978. It is one of the fastest growing small molecule generic injectables-focused companies by revenue in the United States, with a global footprint across 60 countries. It has seven manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four facilities for finished formulations and three API facilities. It is focused on meeting diverse injectables needs with a stable supply of affordable and high quality products.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .