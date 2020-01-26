Telangana role model in Labour Welfare: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said Telangana was a role model for labour welfare in the entire country.

He made the comments while interacting with office bearers and members of the State Construction Workers Association who called on him at his residence in Kukatpally.

He said several schemes were being implemented by the Telangana government for the betterment of the lives of the work force. “The government is paying a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the kin of workers who die accidentally,” he said. He said Rs 30,000 was being paid to every girl child born in the State.

He said the government had decided to gift tools to plumbers, painters and other skilled workers to enhance their efficiency. He said the government would give priority to education of children of the work force. He handed over ID cards of the association to members and said the government would solve all pending issues of the labourers in the State.

Association honorary president Gottimukkala Venkateswar Rao, president John, working president Balswamy and others were present.

