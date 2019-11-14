Glittering grand finale

By | Published: 10:13 pm 10:57 pm

The grand finale of ‘Mr & Miss India International Runway Model 2019’ organised by IRFW was held at Pragati Resorts here on the city outskirts.

The Mr Best Walk title was won by Abhilash whereas Kruti Bhanghera won Miss Best Walk and Mr Best smile and Miss Best Smile titles were won by Prashant and Tarangini, respectively. While Mr Happy Bar Best Model for advertisement winner was Shreyas Kumar and Miss Happy Bar Best model for advertisement was given to Kiranmayee.

As part of the pageant, auditions were conducted in five States across south India, and over 300 enthusiasts participated in them.

The finale was attended by John Paul, founder of IRFW, Gopi Ram, event director, and Sindhu, CEO and others with 150 special guests.