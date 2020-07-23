Global COVID-19 cases cross 15.1 million mark: Johns Hopkins

By | Published: 11:01 am

Washington: The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 621,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,166,401, while the fatalities rose to 621,890, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,967,917 and 143,147, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,227,514 infections and 82,771 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,193,078), and is followed by Russia (787,890), South Africa (394,948), Peru (366,550), Mexico (362,274), Chile (334,683), the UK (297,952), Iran (281,413), Spain (267,551), Pakistan (267,428), Saudi Arabia (258,156), Italy (245,032), Turkey (222,402), France (215,605), Bangladesh (213,254), Colombia (211,038), Germany (204,276), Argentina (141,900), Canada (113,790) and Qatar (107,871), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,586), Mexico (41,190), Italy (35,082), France (30,175), India (28,732), Spain (28,426), Iran (14,853), Peru (13,767) and Russia (12,726).