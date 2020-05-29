Global COVID-19 cases top 5.8 mn: Johns Hopkins

By | Published: 9:15 am 9:35 am

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 5.8 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 360,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,808,672, while the death toll increased to 360,289, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Currently, the US has 1,721,479 confirmed cases and 101,573 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.

Meanwhile in terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 438,238 infections.

This was followed by Russia (379,051), the UK (270,508), Spain (237,906), Italy (231,906), France (186,384), Germany (182,196), India (165,386), Turkey (160,979), Iran (143,849), and Peru (141,779), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 37,919 COVID-19 deaths, the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,142), France (28,665), Spain (27,119), and Brazil (26,754).