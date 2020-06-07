Global COVID-19 cases top 6.8 million: Johns Hopkins University

By | Published: 9:28 am 11:11 am

Washington: The total number of global coronavirus has surged to over 6.8 million, while the death toll was nearing 400,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,855,858, while the death toll increased to 398,321, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,919,430 confirmed cases and 109,791 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 645,771 infections.

This was followed by Russia (458,102), the UK (286,294), India (246,622), Spain (241,310), Italy (234,801), Peru (191,758), France (190,759), Germany (185,450), Iran (169,156), Turkey (169,218), Chile (127,745) and Mexico (110,026), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,548 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (35,026), Italy (33,846), France (29,145), Spain (27,135) and Mexico (13,170).