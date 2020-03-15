Global COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000 

Worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain

The bridge connecting the eastern and western neighbourhoods of the Lebanese capital Beirut, known as the "Ring" and notorious for its traffic jams as well as the numerous anti-government protests that took place on it in recent months, remains deserted after measures were taken in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Paris: A spike in deaths from the coronavirus in Spain has pushed the global toll past 6,000, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain.

While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent’s worst-hit country Italy.

