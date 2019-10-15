Global EduFest in Hyderabad on Oct 17

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Institute of Management & Foreign Studies (IMFS) will be hosting the ‘Global EduFest’ for students wanting to pursue various educational programmes at universities across the globe.

The one-day programme which is being held at Hotel Marigold on October 17 from 10 am to 4.30 pm will be attended by representatives of 70 universities from eight countries and inaugurated by Dr D.N.Rao, Chairman, VNR Vigyan Jothi Educational Trust.

An education fair, Global EduFest is organised for the seventh year in a row by IMFS, an overseas education consultancy. The event provides a platform for stakeholdes in the vertical ‘Study Abroad’ viz, students, universities, financial institutions, agencies like British Council which hold the standardised tests like IELTS etc., a press release said.

Representatives of the US Consulate and Education USA too will be attending and an information session on study in USA and also about the US Visa process will be conducted by them. University representatives will hold seminars on various topics of interest to the visiting students.

