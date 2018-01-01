Global event conducted without traffic hurdles

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:52 pm

Leveraging technology and developing rapport with public has been of paramount importance for Traffic Police, says Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) V Ravinder.

Year 2017 was free of major traffic issues and even when the city played host to national and global event traffic did not face hurdles. Using Facebook and WhatsApp, the traffic police is leaving no stone unturned to establish a connect with citizens, Ravinder tells M Srinivas.

Traffic scenario in the city

The year 2017 was good in terms of addressing various traffic issues. Several steps were taken to reduce jams at junctions. There was no major traffic chaos during events such as Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) and World Telugu Conference (WTC) conducted here a few days ago.

Awareness on traffic safety rules

The department has made a 20-minute audio visual programme to play at different places, including educational institutions to explain in detail about rules and adverse effects of rash driving and over speeding. As many as 85,000 students have been covered so far.

Complaints on ignoring safety of pedestrians

We have taken up a drive to clear encroachments at several places to pave way for pedestrians. With the help of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, we have developed traffic island at Mettuguda to ensure hassle-free road crossing for pedestrians. Plans are afoot to take similar steps at other junctions for the convenience of pedestrians.

Plans on improving traffic situation

We have decided to utilise technology to a maximum extent and aim at improving amenities to motorists. Global Positioning System (GPS) technology will be used effectively to detect violators from January. It will also be used for tracking the movement of ambulances.