Global meet to be held at Anurag

The 7th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education (ICTIEE) 2020 is being organised in the city from January 5.

The four-day conference is being hosted by the city-based Anurag Group of Educations, in association with Indo-Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE), at its campus at Venkatapur near Medipally.

The conference will be held under the guidance of Prof Krishna Vedula, founder of IUCEE and presently professor of Chemical Engineering and Dean Emeritus, Francis College of Engineering, University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Fifteen keynote addresses will be organised at the event in which 1,500 engineering faculty, educators, engineering education researchers, students are expected to participate and deliberate. Some of these include global participants and NRIs, while the conference on the whole will have 10 concurrent sessions and 200 paper presentations.

