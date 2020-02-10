Global tourism meet begins at NITHM in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The 2nd Joint International Conference on Tourism, Hospitality and Sustainable Development Goals is being organised by the National Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management (NITHM), Hyderabad, and Vidzeme University of Applied Science, Lativia, on the NITHM campus, Gachibowli.

More than 70 international delegates from over 18 countries along with delegates from the country are participating in the conference, which is being collaborated by University of Africa, Nigeria, South Valley University-Luxor Branch, Egypt, Takoradi Technical University, Ghana, The Engineering and Pedagogical College of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and University of Birjand, Iran.

The conference’s aim is to provide a platform for scholars, policymakers, practitioners and other tourism stakeholders to discuss debate and deliberate on the role, issues, and challenges of achieving SDGs through tourism and hospitality.

As part of the conference, around 70 researchers are presenting papers in two days and 40 speakers are on various panel discussions from adventure tourism to entrepreneurship, a press release said.

The conference was inaugurated by V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Prohibition & Excise, Sports and YAT & C and Archaeology, in the presence of Prof Sabreen G Abd Eljalil Mohamed, Dean of Faculty of Tourism and Hotels, Luxor University, Dr Gatis Krūmiņš, Rector, Vidzeme University of Applied Sciences, Latvia.

