Global vaccine summit aims to immunise 300 million children

The Global Vaccine Summit which was hosted earlier this month by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among several other global leaders. India has pledged $15 Million as India’s contribution to the GAVI.

The summit which was attended by the business leaders, UN agencies, civil society, government ministers, heads of state and country leaders of over 50 countries.

The GAVI Alliance, formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation is a global organisation dedicated to ‘immunisation to all’. It mainly aims at protecting people’s health by increasing access to immunisation in the poorest countries of the world. The aim of the Global Vaccine Summit is to urge the nations globally to pledge to fund for vaccinations, in order to save lives and to protect the world from the future pandemics like Covid-19. The

Summit aims at raising 7.4 Million USD to immunise 300 million children in the world’s poorest countries by the year 2025.

India’s Response

While addressing heads of 50 states, Prime Minister Modi stated that India’s civilisation has taught it to see the world as a family and during the times of global pandemic, India tried to live up to its teaching.

India has set up a common response strategy for its neighbouring countries and provided specific help to the countries in need while protecting its own population. India has so far shared its stock of medicines with over 120 countries.

PM Modi in his address stated that India stands in solidarity with the world in these challenging time. Covid-19 has exposed the limitations of global cooperation and that for the first time in recent history, the humankind faces a clear common enemy.