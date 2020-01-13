GLOBE Asia-Pacific to organise annual regional meet in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and GLOBE Asia-Pacific, is organising the 8th annual regional meeting with country coordinators at Taj Vivanta Hotel, Begumpet, in the city on January 15 and 16. About 40 country coordinators are participating from Asia-Pacific Region, a press release said.

The GLOBE (Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment) programme is an international science and education programme that provides students and the public worldwide with the opportunity to participate in data collection and the scientific process and contribute meaningfully to our understanding of the earth system and global environment.

Telangana State NGC is coordinating with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change for interaction about the GLOBE activities which are under implementation in 150 government schools all over the State.

