Gloom deepens

The gloom surrounding the Indian economy has deepened further as the presentation of the Union Budget draws closer. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not only lowered the growth rate estimate to 4.8% for 2019-20 but has also warned that India’s much lower-than-expected GDP numbers have proved to be the single biggest drag on the global economic growth. It has trimmed back its global growth forecasts for the year by 0.1% because of a sharper slowdown in India. Severe stress in the non-banking financial sector and weak rural income growth have emerged as the key factors for the downward revision. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has the unenviable task of putting the economy back on track and reviving demand, consumption and investments. Strong measures are needed to revive growth as a sharp drop in private investments, coupled with a slowdown in consumer sales, has weakened economic activity. The recent string of measures, including a cut in corporate tax rates, capital infusion to boost bank lending and sops for the auto sector, has not helped in arresting the decline. The recovery is going to be a slow process. Fundamental reforms, particularly in land, labour and financial sectors, are needed, rather than quick fixes, to arrest the slowdown and ensure long-term macroeconomic stability. The Finance Minister needs to come up with appropriate policy interventions to activate primary growth drivers — consumption, investment, government spending and exports. The government needs to bridge the trust deficit by addressing the concerns of the businesses over policy uncertainties and tax terrorism.

Slashing personal income tax rates could help put more money into the pockets of salaried class and stimulate spending. While it may not be possible to remove the recently imposed surcharges on the super-rich for revenue reasons, the government should consider formulating a road map for reducing the rates, along with the removal of all deductions and exemptions. In addition to rationalisation of personal income tax, policy interventions to boost rural income, real estate and housing sectors would help revive the demand. There are expectations that the coming Budget would increase infrastructure spending and boost rural expenditure to revive growth, which slowed to a six-and-a-half-year low at 4.5% in the September quarter. Given the need for enhancing government spending, the Finance Ministry must demonstrate flexibility in fiscal policy by relaxing the fiscal deficit target under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act so that the government can get additional elbow room. This may be used to step up the government’s capital expenditure, by fast-tracking the planned infrastructure projects. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been rightly advocating a shift from cash-based accounting to accrual-based accounting system to usher in greater transparency and improve fiscal management in the system.