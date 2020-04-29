Gloom in debt market

Published: 12:00 am 8:21 pm

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to open a new credit facility for banks to boost lending to mutual funds is a welcome development against the backdrop of a gloomy mood prevailing in the debt market. The central bank will offer a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore. This is certainly a confidence booster but may not be enough to overcome the deepening crisis. The debt markets in India have been reeling since the spread of coronavirus that had prompted the government to impose the world’s biggest stay-at-home restrictions. This has prompted the risk-averse investors to dump assets, worsening liquidity in some corporate bond trading. Policymakers are concerned that stress in the credit market and mutual funds will translate into higher borrowing costs for companies that depend on the sector for short-term funding. The closure of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund that had over Rs 30,000 crore invested in them has increased worries that investors might rush to redeem and heighten redemption pressures. The Covid-19 crisis is fuelling risk aversion in the debt market. There are buyers only for top-rated papers and government bonds and virtually no takers for lower-rated papers for higher yields because they know they won’t be able to sell them if they want to raise money immediately. The writing on the wall was clear for quite some time. The slowdown in the economy and the liquidity crisis following the IL&FS and YES Bank fiascos had already made it tough for bond issuers. The coronavirus pandemic has only hastened the downfall.

Though the Association of Mutual Funds in India claimed that most debt funds were holding good quality securities and that the schemes had enough liquidity to ensure normal operations, such assurances may not hold if there are going to be more corporate defaults. As job losses increase and companies roll out pay cuts, the lenders are staring at the prospect of large-scale loan delinquencies by individual borrowers. The measures taken by the government and RBI have not proved to be effective so far. The central bank has already cut interest rates and allowed a three-month moratorium for retail loans. But, this has only swept the problem under the carpet by providing short-term relief to individuals and allowing banks to hide impending defaults for some more time. If repayments from stressed borrowers don’t come through, the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may delay or even default on interest payments on securities held by debt funds. The most vulnerable are those credit-oriented funds that lend money to lower rated issuers in return for higher yields. Given the elevated stress amid coronavirus-led disruptions, more companies could find it difficult to repay debt.

