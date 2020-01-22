Glorious Destiny may repeat in Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 10:43 pm

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Glorious Destiny who maintains form may repeat in the Queen Elizabeth Commemoration Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above and the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

Selections:

1. Supreme Commander 1, Sprit Of Zion 2, Glorious Nissy 3

2. Eyes Of Falcon 1, Red Hot Jet 2, Steve Mcqueen 3

3. Pacific Dunes 1, Octavian 2, Star Ranking 3

4. Star Guitar 1, Olympicduel 2, Glorious Land 3

5. Glorious Destiny 1, Tudor Treasure 2, Kingoftheworld 3

6. Trending Princess 1, Baden Baden 2, Royal Commander 3

Day’s Best: Glorious Destinty.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.