Glorious Destiny may repeat in Chennai feature

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Glorious Destiny who maintains form may repeat in the Queen Elizabeth Commemoration Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above and the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.
Selections:
1. Supreme Commander 1, Sprit Of Zion 2, Glorious Nissy 3
2. Eyes Of Falcon 1, Red Hot Jet 2, Steve Mcqueen 3
3. Pacific Dunes 1, Octavian 2, Star Ranking 3
4. Star Guitar 1, Olympicduel 2, Glorious Land 3
5. Glorious Destiny 1, Tudor Treasure 2, Kingoftheworld 3
6. Trending Princess 1, Baden Baden 2, Royal Commander 3
Day’s Best: Glorious Destinty.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.